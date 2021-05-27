Electric Entertainment Sells Crime-Thriller Series ‘Leverage: Redemption’ To Canada & Germany

EXCLUSIVE: Dean Devlin’s (Independence Day) Electric Entertainment has sold new series Leverage: Redemption to Bell Media in Canada and Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland in Germany.

The buyers have picked up all 16 episodes of the Leverage spinoff in deals closed by Sonia Mehandjiyska, Head of International Distribution and Nolan Pielak, Senior Vice President, International Distribution of Electric Entertainment.

The show premieres in the U.S. on Friday July 9, on IMDb TV, Amazon’s premium free streaming service.

In this new iteration, the Leverage crew have watched as the rich and powerful continue to take what they want without consequence. Grifter Sophie Devereaux (Gina Bellman), thief Parker (Beth Riesgraf), hitter Eliot Spencer (Christian Kane), and hacker Alec Hardison (Aldis Hodge) have watched the world change over the last eight years. Down one team member, they find new blood in Harry Wilson (Noah Wyle), a corporate lawyer who is looking for redemption after realizing he’d been sitting on the wrong side of the table for his entire career, and Breanna Casey (Aleyse Shannon), Hardison’s foster sister who has a knack for computers, robotics, and getting into trouble.

Katie Rorick is showrunner and executive producer alongside Dean Devlin, Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. John Rogers and Chris Downey are consulting producers.

Mehandjiyska stated: “Bringing to life the re-imagining of the Leverage series warms our hearts. Since the debut of the original, people from all over the world have been writing us about how they love the show — how it offers them hope during difficult times in their countries. Having Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland and Bell Media as our partners is a testament to the series itself and gives us the reassurance that our series will reach its audience in the best possible way.”

Among Electric’s TV series are The Librarians and Leverage, which ran for four and five seasons respectively on TNT, The Outpost which was the highest-rated program on the CW for the 2020/21 season and premieres its fourth season on July 15, and Almost Paradise, which is currently streaming on IMDb TV after having premiered on WGN America.