Eion Bailey Joins Harold Perrineau In ‘From’ Epix Horror Series

EXCLUSIVE: Eion Bailey (Band of Brothers) is set as a lead opposite Harold Perrineau in From, Epix’s contemporary sci-fi horror series, created by John Griffin (Crater). The series is produced by Midnight Radio, the producing team of Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg, as well as Joe & Anthony Russo’s AGBO.

From unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town in middle America that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest – including the terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down.

Bailey plays Jim Matthews, who, along with his wife, is struggling in the aftermath of a personal tragedy and suddenly finds himself and his family trapped in the town.

Related Story Erika Alexander, Derek Luke & Sam Trammell To Star In Blumhouse's TV Movie 'American Refugee' For Epix

Perrineau plays Boyd Stevens, the sheriff whose Draconian rules have held the fragile town together, even as he searches for a way to escape this seemingly inescapable nightmare.

From is a co-production between Epix Studios and MGM International Television Productions. Filming is slated to begin later this month in Halifax, NS, with an eye towards a 2022 premiere on Epix. From is executive produced by John Griffin and Jack Bender, as well as Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner & Scott Rosenberg for Midnight Radio, and Anthony and Joe Russo and Mike Larocca for AGBO. Midnight Radio’s Adrienne Erickson will serve as co-executive producer. The series will be distributed by Netflix outside of the U.S.

Bailey is best known for his breakout performance in the critically acclaimed HBO miniseries Band of Brothers from executive producers Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks. He recently co-starred opposite Liev Schreiber in Showtime’s Ray Donovan and was a fan favorite on ABC’s Once Upon a Time. Currently, he can be seen in the Stephen King limited series The Stand, streaming on CBS All Access and Amazon Prime. Bailey’s film credits include Extortion, Fight Club, Almost Famous and Center Stage. He’s repped by Innovative Artists and Industry Entertainment.