Sundance London Sets 2021 Dates, Edgar Wright Opener; Locarno To Fete Gale Anne Hurd; Odeon Cinemas UK Re-Opening; IPL Suspended; C4 ‘Screw’ Cast — Global Briefs

Sundance London Dates, Opener

Sundance Film Festival: London will return to Picturehouse Central, London, for its sixth year from 29 July to 1 August 2021, as an in-person event. The program of at least 12 features will open with the UK premiere of Edgar Wright’s debut documentary The Sparks Brothers, about the U.S. rock band. In partnership with Universal, consecutive screenings of the film will take place in multiple cinemas across the UK with a filmmaker Q+A simultaneously broadcast from Picturehouse Central. The film already played Sundance, SXSW and Hot Docs in the U.S. Sundance Film Festival Director Tabitha Jackson said: “We’re thrilled to return to London and expand across the UK with an exciting program of films that tell fresh, independent stories — stories which are essential as we endeavour to understand our past while we reimagine our present and future.”

Locarno Film Festival To Fete Gale Anne Hurd

The Locarno Film Festival’s Premio Raimondo Rezzonico for Best Producer on the International scene will go to U.S. producer Gale Anne Hurd, well known for The Terminator and Walking Dead franchises. Hurd will receive the award on the evening of Saturday August 7, and the tribute to her will include screenings of a selection of titles, including Terminator. Hurd continued her collaboration with James Cameron on movies Aliens, The Abyss and Terminator 2: Judgment Day. The Walking Dead is currently filming its 11th and final season.

Odeon Chain To Re-Open May 17 In UK

Cinema chain Odeon has confirmed that it will be re-opening the majority of its screens in the UK from May 17th, subject to government guidelines. The operator tweeted today: “The joy of cinema is back! We’re thrilled to be opening our big screens across the UK from 17th May*, with tickets on sale soon. Who can’t wait to get back to the cinema? *Subject to government guidelines.”

The joy of cinema is back! ✨🎥 We're thrilled to be opening our big screens across the UK from 17th May*, with tickets on sale soon 🍿🎉 Who can't wait to get back to the cinema? *Subject to government guidelines. pic.twitter.com/wV1cWqWs65 — ODEON (@ODEONCinemas) May 4, 2021

Indian Premier League Suspended Due To Covid

The lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament has been suspended following growing numbers of coronavirus cases among players. In a statement, the IPL said it had “unanimously decided” to postpone the season after an emergency meeting. “The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) does not want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff and the other participants involved in organising the IPL,” it said. “This decision was taken keeping the safety, health and wellbeing of all the stakeholders in mind. These are difficult times, especially in India and while we have tried to bring in some positivity and cheer, however, it is imperative that the tournament is now suspended and everyone goes back to their families and loved ones in these trying times.” India has been hit hard by a new wave of the virus in recent weeks. The country has recorded more than 200 million cases, and so far reported more than 222,000 deaths from the virus. The IPL is carried by major broadcasters including Sky in the UK.

C4 Drama Screw Sets Cast

Channel 4 has announced cast for drama Screw, from STV Studios, and BAFTA-nominated writer Rob Williams (Killing Eve). The series will chart life as a prison officer in an all-male prison in 21st century Britain. At the head of the gang of embattled prison officer ‘screws’ is Leigh, played by Nina Sosanya (His Dark Materials), a woman who has devoted her entire adult life to this prison and its population. On a wing bursting at the seams, Leigh keeps her inmates in line and has their backs when they need it. But she is an enigma to her team, and has her own secrets that if discovered could cost her more than her job. Into the pressure cooker of Long Marsh Prison enters Rose (Jamie-Lee O’Donnell – Derry Girls), a 21 year old trainee officer. It’s a baptism of fire even for this street smart young woman. She joins fellow screws Ali (Faraz Ayub – Line of Duty, Bodyguard), Gary (Stephen Wight – I May Destroy You, Manhunt), Don (Ron Donachie – Deadwater Fell, Game of Thrones), and Jackie (Laura Checkley- King Gary, Detectorists). Filming begins in Glasgow in early May. Sarah Brown is executive producer for STV Studios (The Victim) and Brian Kaczynski is producer (Peaky Blinders). Banijay Rights will manage global distribution.