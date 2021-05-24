Easter Eggs Hidden In Map Of New Avengers Campus At Disney’s California Adventure

Disney released a more comprehensive look at the new Avengers Campus at the Disneyland-adjacent California Adventure in Anaheim. Disney Parks posted a detailed visitor’s map that provides new details on the attraction, which is due to debut on June 6.

Plot out your visit to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure park and enjoy this first look at the new land’s guide map! https://t.co/fVfeWANFac pic.twitter.com/Rq3nz1wxbs — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) May 24, 2021

We knew before that there would be an Avengers Headquarters; a Spider-Man themed Worldwide Engineering Brigade that will feature Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure and Web Store, a Dr. Strange-themed inner sanctum and the already familiar Guardians of the Galaxy ride that opened in 2017.

Interestingly, the most prominent attraction at the entrance of the campus is the the Spider-Man adventure; It’s Disney’s first ride-through attraction with Spidey and they seem to be making a big deal of it.

Zooming in on the map, we can see that the campus will also include a Stark Industries warehouse, doubtlessly holding untold prototypes, and an old brick garage with the name “Stark Automotive” on the side. Marvel fans know that probably means flying cars.

Detail from Avengers Campus map Disney

And, appropriate to any Avengers-themed post-adventure cravings, there is of course a Shwarma Palace right outside the Ancient Sanctum.

Detail of the Shwarma Palace at Disney’s Avenger’s Campus

You can browse the entire map here.

Disneyland and California Adventure are currently open, but at reduced capacity. Due to the pandemic, the state of California has mandated the parks only allow 35% of capacity. Those limits will be lifted on June 15. Disney is also requiring proof of Covid vaccination or a recent negative test result to enter the parks.