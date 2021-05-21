Dwayne Johnson To Star As Krypto The Superdog In Animated ‘DC League of Super-Pets’; Seven Bucks Producing

Dwayne Johnson is set to voice DC canine Krypto the Superdog, in Warner Bros’ upcoming animated feature DC League of Super-Pets.

Johnson’s production company Seven Bucks has also signed on to produce.

The upcoming animated superhero action adventure from writer/director Jared Stern, which we hear Warner Bros. brass are really impressed by, hits theaters on May 20, 2022. The pic was already scheduled on the release calendar, but Johnson’s attachment is new. DC League of Super-Pets opens before Memorial Day weekend next year which is currently chock-a-block with Paramount’s Mission: Impossible 7, Lionsgate’s John Wick: Chapter 4, and an untitled Disney live-action title.

The film, from Warner Bros. and Warner Animation Group (WAG), is co-directed by Sam Levine and is the first-ever feature to star Superman’s best friend. A larger voiceover cast will be announced in the near future.

Patricia Hicks, Jared Stern and, under their Seven Bucks Productions banner, Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia are producing the film. John Requa, Glenn Ficarra and Nicholas Stoller are executive producing. The film is based on characters from DC. Superman created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.

The project reps Johnson’s second with WarnerMedia; he is currently shooting the New Line/DC movie Black Adam in which he plays the title character and Seven Bucks is also producing.