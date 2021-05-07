‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Sadie Robertson Huff Returns To Screen With ‘Life Just Got Real’ Scripted Series; Brad Krevoy Producing

EXCLUSIVE: Duck Dynasty star and Dancing With the Stars runner-up Sadie Robertson Huff has signed a deal with Dumb and Dumber and The Princess Switch producer Brad Krevoy to adapt her novel, Life Just Got Real, into a scripted series.

The series will mark Robertson Huff’s debut as a producer and follows the lives of two high school girls, both with drastically different backgrounds, who join a reality TV show only to realize that “life is messy, love is hard, and second chances don’t come around every day.”

Robertson Huff will make guest appearances on the show.

The series is being developed with Alfonso H. Moreno attached to showrun and Amanda Phillips and Krevoy’s MPCA set to executive produce. The deal was introduced by Dione Sheehan and negotiated by Eric Jarboe, Reuben Liber, UTA and Skrzyniarz & Mallean.

Related Story 'Descendants' Author & Brad Krevoy Adapting 'The Thirteenth Fairy' For Television

Veteran producer Krevoy has become a Hallmark mainstay, producing eight seasons of the channel’s highest-rated cable series When Calls the Heart as well as countless movies for both the Hallmark Channel and Netflix – including A Christmas Prince (Rose McIver, Ben Lamb), The Princess Switch (Vanessa Hudgens), Holiday in the Wild (Rob Lowe, Kristin Davis), Operation Christmas Drop (Kat Graham, Alexander Ludwig) and A Christmas Prince among others.

Reality star, speaker and author Robertson Huff is known for series Duck Dynasty and At Home With the Robertsons and movies God’s Not Dead 2 and I’m Not Ashamed.

“I am so excited to jump into the world of scripted television, and to be doing it with Brad [Krevoy] who has been producing positive, inspirational entertainment for years,” said Robertson Huff. “My hope is that this would be an encouraging show for people to watch together that has an inspirational message woven within. I can’t wait to get started!”

Krevoy said of the partnership: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Sadie. Her energy and vision are one-of-a-kind and we have no doubt that this show will be a huge success. There is a tremendous audience that is hungry for Sadie’s special brand of family entertainment – and we’re proud to be the ones delivering this content.”

Robertson Huff is represented by UTA.