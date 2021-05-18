Drew Barrymore Tells Dylan Farrow She Regrets Working For Woody Allen

Drew Barrymore told Dylan Farrow yesterday that she was “gaslit” into working with Woody Allen in the 1996 comedy Everyone Says I Love You, and that she now regrets it.

“I worked with Woody Allen,” Barrymore told Farrow during an interview on The Drew Barrymore Show Monday. “I did a film with him in 1996 called Everyone Says I Love You and there was no higher career calling card than to work with Woody Allen.

“Then I had children, and it changed me because I realized that I was one of the people who was basically gaslit into not looking at a narrative beyond what I was being told. I see what is happening in the industry now, and that is because of you making that brave choice. So, thank you for that.”

In response, Farrow says, “Hearing what you just said, I’m trying not to cry right now. It’s just so meaningful because it’s easy for me to say, ‘Of course you shouldn’t work with him, he’s a jerk, he’s a monster,’ but I just find it incredibly brave and incredibly generous that you would say to me that my story, and what I went through, was important enough to you to reconsider that.”

Watch the entire interview above.

Allen v. Farrow, the four-part documentary detailing Farrow’s sexual abuse allegations against the filmmaker, is currently available on HBO Max. During the docuseries, Farrow calls out various actors who have continued to support Allen.