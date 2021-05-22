Drama League Awards Honor Outstanding Digital Productions In Tradition-Breaking Ceremony

The Great Work Begins: Scenes from Angels In America, director Ellie Heyman’s star-packed, virtual reimagining of Tony Kushner’s Pulitzer Prize-winning epic, has been named the year’s Outstanding Digital Theater production by the Drama League.

The award – one of five categories created by the Drama League specifically for this year’s pandemic-altered theater season – was announced tonight at The 87th Annual Drama League Awards, streamed worldwide through the interactive Awards Room platform.

For the first time since the League began presenting awards in 1922, theater companies and productions beyond New York’s Broadway and Off Broadway were able to compete, reflecting the extraordinary circumstances of the pandemic shutdown season. Theater artists from across the nation who created digital and socially-distanced theatrical productions were eligible in the five newly-created categories.

Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski, Audra-McDonald, ‘Take Me To The World’ Paul Wontorek

In all, the 33 nominated productions, which premiered between March 12, 2020 and March 15, 2021, were selected from submissions by more than 400 directors and theater professionals who are the alumni of The Drama League’s support programs for directors.

In addition to The Great Work Begins (a benefit for, and presented by, amfAR), the winners are:

OUTSTANDING DIGITAL THEATER, COLLECTION OR FESTIVAL

Theater in Quarantine

Created by founder Joshua William Gelb (New York, NY) and Katie Rose McLaughlin (New York, NY)

OUTSTANDING INTERACTIVE OR SOCIALLY-DISTANCED THEATER

7 Deadly Sins

Written by Hilary Bettis, Nilo Cruz, Moisés Kaufman, Rogelio Martinez, Dael Orlandersmith, Carmen Pelaez, and Aurin Squire

Conceived and directed by Michel Hausmann

Greed directed by Moisés Kaufman

Wrath directed by Jade King Carroll

Miami New Drama (Miami Beach, FL)

OUTSTANDING AUDIO THEATER PRODUCTION

Chonburi International Hotel and Butterfly Club

Written by Shakina Nayfack

Directed by Laura Savia

Williamstown Theatre Festival (Williamstown, MA) and Audible

OUTSTANDING DIGITAL CONCERT

Take Me To The World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration

Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Produced by Stephen Sondheim, Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Bill Curran, Raúl Esparza, John Gore, and Paul Wontorek

Directed by Paul Wontorek

Benefit for ASTEP (Artists Striving to End Poverty)

Presented by Broadway.com

The previously announced 2021 Special Recognition Honorees were Iris Smith, the inaugural Gratitude Award; Liesl Tommy, the Founders Award for Excellence in Directing; father-daughter duo Richard & Demi Weitz, the Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater Award for their creation of the “Quarantunes” series; and The Actors Fund, recipient of the Unique Contribution to Theater Award for its emergency relief efforts through Covid-19, the winter storms and Oregon wildfires.