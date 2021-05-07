Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s ‘Don’t Be Tardy’ Canceled After Eight Seasons On Bravo

Don’t Be Tardy has come to an end. Bravo has canceled the reality series featuring The Real Housewives of Atlanta alumna Kim Zolciak-Biermann and family after eight seasons, Deadline has confirmed.

“We have enjoyed watching the incredible journey of Kim, Kroy and their entire family who grew up right before our eyes,” a Bravo spokesperson said in a statement to Deadline. “We are so thankful to have had the opportunity to share their life and all the touching moments with our audience. While Don’t Be Tardy will not be returning for another season, the Biermanns will always be part of the Bravo family, and we look forward to seeing what’s next.”

Don’t Be Tardy followed the lives of Kolciak-Biermann, her husband Kroy Biermann, daughters Brielle, Ariana and the youngest Biermanns Kaia, Kane, Kash, and KJ.

“The Biermann family is extremely grateful for their 13-year-plus relationship with Bravo and NBCUniversal,” said Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann in a joint statement. “We greatly appreciate and value the support from all of our fans as we continue to grow in the entertainment industry. In times of significant growth there are steps that have to be strategically taken, but rest assured, you will see the Biermann family on you TV screens again very soon. Grab yourself a glass of wine and stay tuned.”

Season 8, which wrapped on December 15, saw Kroy take his family on the road for an entire summer in an RV. There was no shortage of drama, from countless RV mechanical issues to haunted houses in the Midwest, but the family proved there was nothing they couldn’t handle.

Don’t Be Tardy was produced by Truly Original with Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Michelle Schiefen, Tony Biancosino, and Michael Meinecke serving as executive producers. Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann also served as executive producers.

