Donny Deutsch Teams With Kast Media For Debut Podcast

EXCLUSIVE: Donny Deutsch, former host of MSNBC’s Saturday Night Politics and USA’s Donny!, has set his eyes on the world of podcasting. He has teamed with Kast Media for his debut audio series On Brand with Donny Deutsch.

Set to debut on all podcast players on May 13, On Brand with Donny Deutsch will feature the branding vet and television personality’s analysis on some of today’s most well-known and successful global brands. On Brand will peel back the layers of the images seen in media, to understand the depths of the people who are changing our world – through art, media, business, politics, activism, or innovation. Deutsch will interview a variety of exciting guests from different backgrounds, including Michael. J Fox, Denis Leary, Jim Cramer and more.

“Decades of experience in advertising and television have created a very specific lens I use to analyze every facet of a brand,” said Deutsch. “Whether we’re breaking down a Fortune 500 company, a celebrity or political figure’s personal brand, or the latest viral trend, on this series I’ll be sitting down with global experts to discuss, for better or worse, why it’s resonating today. In today’s world of social media and real-time information everything is a brand, so no topic is off limits.”

Deutsch, who founded the multibillion-dollar advertising agency Deutsch Inc., brought his brand-building background and decades of business experience to CNBC’s The Big Idea with Donny Deutsch and MSNBC’s Saturday Night Politics.

“Donny is one of the most incisive voices in branding and Kast is excited to partner with him in bringing his insight and expertise to the podcast world,” said Kast Media CEO Colin Thomson “Tune in for thought-provoking interviews, Deutsch’s take on the biggest brands making news each week, and several insightful rotating segments based on the most current events and trends. So stay tuned, and stay on brand.”

Kast Media, which is also behind On Purpose with Jay Shetty and The Sarah Silverman Podcast, will make every episode of Deutsch’s podcast available on the advertising vet’s YouTube channel. Listen to the trailer below.