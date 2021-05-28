Donna Brazile Joins ABC News As A Contributor

Donna Brazile has joined ABC News as a contributor, after a stint as a regular for Fox News.

Brazile made her first appearance at the network on This Week with George Stephanopoulos last Sunday.

ABC News confirmed a Variety report on Brazile’s move.

Back in 2019, when she joined Fox News, she drew extensive attention for her move to the network, writing for FoxNews.com that “to bridge this great divide, we need to bust out of our comfort zone. In coming to work as a commentator at Fox News, trust me, I’m stepping out of my comfort zone. My beliefs will be challenged, and I welcome it.” She continued to make occasional appearances on ABC News during the period as well.

Brazile’s presence at Fox News was a source of irritation for then President Donald Trump, who occasionally blasted the network for featuring her in their commentary. The release of Wikileaks emails revealed that in 2016, Brazile, as a CNN contributor, had leaked potential town hall topics to Hillary Clinton’s campaign. Brazile later called it a “mistake I will forever regret,” but Trump added his own embellishment to claim that it was evidence that the process was rigged.

Brazile and a Fox News spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment on her move. Brazile told The Daily Beast that when her contract expired, Fox News offered her “an additional 2-4 years” but she chose to return to ABC.