Donald Trump’s Facebook Accounts Can Remain Suspended, Oversight Board Rules; Wants Review Of Sanction Within Six Months

FILE- In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square. Former President Trump will find out whether he gets to return to Facebook on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, when the social network’s quasi-independent Oversight Board plans to announce its ruling in the case involving the former president. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Donald Trump remains suspended from — for now.

An oversight board upheld a Facebook decision to restrict Trump’s accounts earlier this year, but said that it was “not appropriate” for the company to impose an “indeterminate and standardless penalty of indefinite suspension.”

They want the company to review the matter “to determine and justify a proportionate response that is consistent with the rules that are applied to other users of its platform.”

“The Board has upheld Facebook’s decision on January 7, 2021, to restrict then-President Donald Trump’s access to posting content on his Facebook page and Instagram account,” the board said in its decision.

“However, it was not appropriate for Facebook to impose the indeterminate and standardless penalty of indefinite suspension. Facebook’s normal penalties include removing the violating content, imposing a time-bound period of suspension, or permanently disabling the page and account.”

Related Story Reporters Committee: Huge Uptick In Attacks, Arrests On Journalists In U.S. In 2020

The oversight board, with a team of outside experts, was set up by Facebook to handle appeals of company decisions. The board’s decisions are binding.

Within six months, the oversight board wants the company to review their action and “to determine and justify a proportionate response that is consistent with the rules that are applied to other users of its platform.”

The board also made recommendations to develop “clear, necessary, and proportionate policies that promote public safety and respect freedom of expression.”

The decision is here.

The verdict from the private Facebook “supreme court,” as it has been dubbed, has tremendous implications for how the company and other social media platforms handle incendiary posts of world leaders in the future, as they have drawn criticism from the left for not doing enough to curb the spread of disinformation from high profile figures, and attacks from the right that their voices are being censored.

Trump was suspended indefinitely following the Jan. 6 siege on the Capitol. He was impeached for a second time for inciting the unrest, but acquitted by the Senate. Other social media platforms followed in restricting Trump’s accounts, including Twitter, which banned him outright. Executives from that company have indicated they are not considering reinstating Trump’s account.

Frozen out of social media giants, Trump’s office on Tuesday unveiled what was described as a new platform for him to communicate with his followers. But the site was merely a webpage set up so users could easily tweet out or post statements to their own accounts, a function common across the internet.

In the wake of the attack on the Capitol, Facebook initially suspended Trump, but later made the ban indefinite. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that the then-president had used the platform to “incite violent insurrection against a democratically elected government.”

Facebook referred its decision to the oversight board on Jan. 21, but kept Trump’s suspension in place in the meantime.

“We have taken the view that in open democracies people have a right to hear what their politicians are saying — the good, the bad and the ugly — so that they can be held to account,” Facebook’s Nick Clegg wrote at the time. “But it has never meant that politicians can say whatever they like. They remain subject to our policies banning the use of our platform to incite violence. It is these policies that were enforced when we took the decision to suspend President Trump’s access.”

The Oversight Board was set up by the company to act as a neutral third party on content moderation decisions. It includes experts on technology, legal affairs, free speech, journalism and digital rights, many from academia and foundation. One recent addition was Suzanne Nossel, the CEO of PEN America. A five-member panel is selected to review cases and render a decision, but a majority of the entire board has to sign off for a decision to be published.

Trump has continued to claim, without evidence, that the election was rigged. His office put out a tweet-like statement on Monday in which he said, “The Fraudulent Presidential Election of 2020 will be, from this day forth, known as THE BIG LIE!”