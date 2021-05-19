NY Attorney General’s Investigation Of Trump Organization Expands To Criminal Probe

The New York Attorney General’s office has expanded its investigation of the Trump Organization to a probe of criminal conduct.

“We have informed the Trump Organization that our investigation into the organization is no longer purely civil in nature,” said Fabien Levy, a spokesman for Attorney General Letitia James. “We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity, along with the Manhattan DA. We have no additional comment at this time.”

The attorney general had been investigating Trump’s company for the way that it valued assets, in an investigation that was started in 2019. In previous court disclosures, James’ office had been seeking records related to the Seven Springs Estate in Westchester County, NY.

Meanwhile, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. won a landmark legal battle to obtain Trump’s tax returns as part of his investigation. They have been presenting evidence to a grand jury. Vance’s investigation is said to focus on similar territory, although in court filings he has indicated that it was looking at other types of alleged fraud.

Trump has attacked the investigations as a “witch hunt.” There have been reports that the former president, now living at his Mar-A-Lago estate in Florida, could benefit from his relationship with the state’s governor, Ron DeSantis, if he is indicted. According to Politico, the state law could allow the governor to review an extradition notice, although there is some disagreement among legal experts on whether he ultimately would have to comply.

A Trump Organization spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.