‘Domino Masters’: Danica McKellar, Vernon Davis & Steven Price Set As Judges On Fox Reality Series

EXCLUSIVE: Fox’s upcoming reality competition series Domino Masters has tapped actress Danica McKellar, two-time NFL Pro Bowler and Super Bowl Champion Vernon Davis and professional chain reaction and domino artist Steven Price as judges.

Hosted by Eric Stonestreet and produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment, Domino Masters, slated for the 2021-22 season, will feature teams of domino enthusiasts facing off in a domino toppling and chain reaction tournament.

The Wonder Years alumna McKellar stars in Hallmark movie series Matchmaker Mysteries and voices Miss Martian on HBO Max’s Young Justice. She is the author of New York Times bestselling McKellar Math books which have sold over 2 million copies worldwide. McKellar is repped by Matt Sherman Management and attorney Dave Ryan at Felker Toczek Gelman Suddleson.

Davis recently hosted The Challenge and stars in upcoming film The Chariot.

Price has worked on some of the largest domino projects ever toppled. He has a YT channel and business called Sprice Machines.