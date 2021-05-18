‘Dollface’: Hulu Has A Plan To Bring It Back For Season 2 Despite Covid Delays

Dollface will be returning for a second season despite production delays caused by the Covid pandemic.

The Kat Dennings-fronted comedy launched in November 2019 and the streamer called it one of its “best performing new binge series for subscriber engagement” at the time. It was renewed for a second season in January 2020.

However, there had been concern that Dollface might be the latest scripted series to have it renewal reversed due to Covid.

Craig Erwich, President of ABC Entertainment and Hulu Originals, assures Deadline that this is not the case and said “we have a plan to bring it back”.

“That was a show that was impacted by Covid, it was one of the top shows we launched in [2019] and I’m excited to have it come back for season 2,” he added.

Dollface follows Jules, played Kat Dennings, a young vibrant woman who is dealing with the aftermath of being dumped by her boyfriend. With a broken heart, Jules battles her own imagination in order to literally and metaphorically re-enter the world of women, with friendships she left behind and the new battle of dating post breakup.

Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell and Esther Povitsky also star.

The series was created by Jordan Weiss, who served as an executive producer alongside showrunner Ira Ungerleider, Margot Robbie, Brett Hedblom and Tom Ackerley for LuckyChap Entertainment, Bryan Unkeless and Scott Morgan for Screen Arcade, Kat Dennings, Nicole King and Stephanie Laing. Dollface is produced by ABC Signature Studios, part of Disney Television Studios.