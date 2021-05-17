Disneyland Paris To Reopen June 17

Disneyland Paris has confirmed it will reopen its doors to visitors on June 17.

The theme park has been closed since October 30. It previously shut its doors March 13 – July 15 last year during the first wave of Covid lockdowns.

Plans for reopening have taken a couple of setbacks due to sustained levels of infections in France and a slow vaccine rollout, but the latter has picked up pace in recent weeks and Covid numbers are now falling. In response, the government has relaxed restrictions, with cinemas set to open May 19. During this period, Disneyland Paris has been used as a vaccination site.

“We are pleased to announce that Disneyland Paris will reopen on June 17 with Disneyland Park, Walt Disney Studios Park, Disney’s Newport Bay Club Hotel and Disney Village. Our reopening will follow enhanced health and safety measures,” the Euro Disney Group said on twitter.

According to reports, attendance will be limited, with advanced ticketing and reservations required. Some attractions may not open from the first date.

Disneyland in California opened its doors for the first time in 13 months on April 30.