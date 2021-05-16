Disney World Says Masks Now Optional In Outdoor Common Areas

Disney World has updated its health and safety guidelines, announcing that as of today, face masks are “optional” to guests on pool decks, and in outdoor common areas.

Changes in masking requirements, in keeping with those of the CDC, are fully outlined on the Orlando, Florida theme park’s website. At the moment, masks are still required to be worn by guests ages 2 and older “upon entering and throughout all attractions.”

In other words, while masks may be taken off “when actively eating or drinking while stationary,” they must still be worn in all theaters, on transportation, and at all indoor locations, restaurants included.

On Friday, Universal Orlando made a similar announcement regarding masking in its outdoor common areas. SeaWorld Orlando, meanwhile, said that face coverings are no longer required for guests who are fully vaccinated. (At the latter park, no proof of vaccination is required.)

The Orlando theme parks’ announcements come on the heels of the CDC’s major announcement Thursday, that fully-vaccinated individuals can go without masks both indoors and outdoors, without need for social distancing.

While the Disneyland theme park in Anaheim, California only recently reopened, after being closed for 13 months, Disney World has been open at reduced capacity since July of 2020.