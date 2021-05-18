Disney Upfront Presser Gets Glitchy; “Adam Just Wanted His Nose Powered”

Disney’s upfront kicked off with a glitch.

Client and Brand Solutions EVP Lisa Valentino was just starting her portion of the advertising section of the House of Mouse’s upfront’s digital press conference this morning when the screen went blank. The outage occurred around 8:14 a.m. PT.

Contacted by Deadline, Disney said that the problem was fixed quickly. However, for many journalists watching from home on their laptops and tablets, there was nothing.

The presser came back at about 8:26 a.m. PT, with Valentino in mid-sentence promising that the media giant would “double down.”

Hosting the digital presser with ad execs Valentino, Rita Ferro and Adam Monaco, ESPN’s Elle Duncan joked: “Thank you for sticking with us with what looked technical difficulties, but Adam just wanted his nose powered.”

Good save. The pre-upfront press conference continues.