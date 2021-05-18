Kory Lunsford Exits Disney As VP Original Series; Boards “The Boys’ Producers CakeStart As President & Partner

EXCLUSIVE: After nearly 20 years at the Walt Disney Company, Kory Lunsford is moving on to have his cake and eat it too.

The long-time Head of Current/VP Original Series at Disney Branded Television has left the House of Mouse to become President and partner at the newly formed Cakestart Entertainment, I’ve learned.

Coming off having sherpaed the likes of Hannah Montana and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series at Disney, Lunsford will now be in charge of global children’s content for the just formed combo of UK-set CAKE and The Boys producers Kickstart Entertainment.

“I am incredibly honored and thrilled to be partnering with Jason and Ed on this new venture, Lunsford told Deadline today with a name check of the Kickstart and CAKE CEOs. “Combining the stellar reputations of CAKE and Kickstart with my experience and passion for delivering the highest quality content for kids and family audiences around the world has us all very excited about the endless opportunities that lie ahead.”

Melding the resources of both companies, CakeStart will operated across four countries, including soundstages in America The Ed Galton-led CAKE will handle global distribution on all CakeStart productions going forward.

“We’ve seen a growing demand for live action content from all over the world and are excited to be partnering with Kickstart and Kory whose expertise and reputation as one of the most seasoned veterans in the industry, brings significant fire power to the growth of this business,” said Galton Tuesday of the new company and Lunsford.

“Kory Lunsford has developed and produced amazing content over the last 20 years and

he has extensive relationships with creators, writers, filmmakers and talent,” adds Kickstart

Founder Jason Netter. “Bringing those talents together with CAKE and Kickstart will give us the foundation to grow our ability to create and exploit global live action content in the kids and family space.”

Lunsford joined Disney back in 2000 as a Development Assistant in the Original Series department. Rising up the ABC and corporate ranks, he was named Head of Current/VP Original Series at Disney Branded TV in 2009. No word yet on who, if anyone, is replacing him at that gig.