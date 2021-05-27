Disney Adds Two To Board; Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald, Tech Executive Amy Chang

Walt Disney said Thursday it’s named two new directors to its board, Amy Chang, a veteran technology executive, and Calvin McDonald, CEO of Lululemon, effective immediately.

Chang serves on the board of Procter & Gamble and Marqeta and as an advisor to more than a dozen companies including Cisco and HubSpot. From 2018 to 2020, she served as exec VP and GM of Cisco’s collaboration business, including videoconferencing, cloud calling, contact center, video device and phones businesses. She joined Cisco when it acquired the artificial intelligence company she founded, Accompany.

She was previously Global Head of Product, Google Ads Measurement and has worked at eBay, McKinsey, Intel, AMD and Motorola.

McDonald joined athletic apparel giant Lululemon in August 2018 as CEO and has helped grow it to more than 500 company-operated stores in 17 countries. He was previously CEO of Sephora Americas, a division of LVMH, from 2013 to 2018. and CEO of Sears Canada from 2011 to 2013. Before that, he spent 17 years at Loblaw Companies Limited, the largest retailer in Canada,

From 2016-2020, he served on the Board of Directors of Cole Haan.

“Amy Chang and Calvin McDonald are highly-respected leaders with a deep understanding of the nexus between technology and the consumer experience, and we are excited to have them join the Disney board,” said chairman Robert Iger.