Dick Wolf Half-Hour Drama ‘On Call’ Ordered At IMDb TV

EXCLUSIVE: Dick Wolf is continuing to grow his television empire.

The creator of the Law & Order and Chicago franchises is moving into half-hour drama with his latest series set at Amazon’s IMDb TV.

Deadline understands that the free streaming service has ordered On Call. The show follows a pair of police officers on patrol in Long Beach, CA.

Each episode will track the duo as they respond to a new radio call, arriving on the scene to resolve an incident.

The series comes from Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television as well as digital studio ATTN:.

It comes hours after Deadline revealed that Wolf, who also co-created CBS’ FBI, was handed a straight-to-series order by NBC for Law & Order: For The Defense. That spinoff will take an unbiased look inside a criminal defense firm and will be showrun by Carol Mendelsohn.

On Call marks Wolf’s first official streaming order; Deadline reported last year that Peacock was in talks for a new incarnation of New York Undercover with from the former The Chi showrunner Ayanna Floyd Davis but no series commitment has yet been announced.

“An interesting concept came across the desk and it felt like it was different and special,” Lauren Anderson, Co-Head of Content & Programming, IMDb TV, told Deadline. “Half-hour drama used to be a thing many years ago so the idea of being able to bring that back was something that we, Dick and the entire Wolf team and Universal Television, were super excited about. From a format standpoint alone, it was really cool and, of course, we want to be in business with one of the most prolific producers ever in the history of television and it also allows us to tell new refreshed and reflective stories inside that crime format and seeing these two beat cops is something that you don’t see every day.”

“It’s this theme of one working with the best,” added Ryan Pirozzi, Co-Head of Content & Programming, IMDb TV. “If you’re going to do a crime and investigative dramn about cops, work with Dick Wolf. We’re giving these people this new playground of streaming and not forcing them into the confines of the network hour or half hour, that’s super fun.”