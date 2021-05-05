Songwriter Diane Warren At Center Of Feature Doc In The Works From XTR

Diane Warren is getting the documentary treatment, courtesy of XTR.

The doc, directed by Bess Kargman (Defying Gravity: The Untold Story of Women’s Gymnastics), will offer an intimate look at the life, career and process of one of the most accomplished songwriters of all time, revealing what has compelled her to write music continuously since the age of 14.

Bryn Mooser’s premium nonfiction film and TV studio announced on Wednesday that the untitled film is already in the works.

“With the popularity of music documentaries exploding, it’s finally time to tell the story of this prolific and legendary songwriter who has powered many superstars to the top of the charts. Diane Warren is one of the most prodigious, accomplished songwriters of our time,” said Justin Lacob, Head of Development at XTR. “This documentary gives an intimate look at all aspects of her life and career to pay homage to an unparalleled talent in the music and entertainment industry.”

“Diane’s impact on our culture has been profound and transcends generations of music fans — I remember (with great fondness) singing her hit songs a cappella as a college student,” said Kargman. “It is an honor to chronicle her inspiring story and document the life and career of the most prolific songwriter of our time for this film.”

“I know there are a lot of music documentaries, but this is the first one about me!” added Warren. “I am looking forward to ‘turning back time’ (see what I did there) and sharing my story. There will be looking back and there will also be looking forward, which to me is always the most exciting part.”

Warren has penned nine #1 and 32 top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, contributing songs to more than 100 motion pictures. Over the years, she has written for every genre, penning numerous classics, including “Rhythm of the Night” and “I Don’t Wanna Miss a Thing.” Warren, who is the sole owner of her Realsongs publishing company, has collaborated over time with Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Christina Aguilera, Snoop Dogg, Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Mary J. Blige, Jennifer Hudson, Paloma Faith, Andra Day, Demi Lovato, LeAnn Rimes, Common, Janelle Monáe, Missy Elliott, Charlie Puth, Zendaya, and more.

Since 1986, Warren has been nominated 12 times for Best Original Song at the Academy Awards. Her most recent nomination came this year for “Io sì”, which she wrote with Laura Pausini for Netflix’s The Life Ahead. A two-time Golden Globe winner who has also claimed an Emmy and a Grammy, Warren was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2001 and has a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Executive producers on the Diane Warren doc include Mooser, Lacob and Kathryn Everett for XTR, Todd Garner/Broken Road (All My Life, Tag, Mortal Kombat) and Risa Shapiro (Burlesque, Dear Mom, Love Cher).