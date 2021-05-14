‘Diana: The Musical’ Composer David Bryan Signs With Verve

EXCLUSIVE: David Bryan, composer and lyricist for Broadway’s upcoming Diana: The Musical has signed with Verve for representation as a writer and composer across theater, film and television.

Bryan, a founding member and keyboardist of the classic rock band Bon Jovi, is the Tony Award-winning composer and lyricist of the 2009 Broadway musical Memphis. He and frequent collaborator Joe DiPietro co-wrote Memphis, as well as the lyrics for Diana (DiPietro wrote the musical’s book).

Diana begins previews Dec. 1 at Broadway’s Longacre Theater, with an opening night on Dec. 16. A special presentation of the musical is scheduled to air on Netflix Friday, October 1.

In addition to Memphis – which won Tony Awards for Best Musical, Best Score and Best Orchestrations and was subsequently developed for a 2011 film by producer Molly Smith and Black Label Media – Bryan and DiPietro also wrote the 2008 Off Broadway musical The Toxic Avenger. Upcoming from Bryan and DiPietro is the original musical Chasing The Song from producers Sue Frost and Randy Adams (Come From Away, Memphis).

Bryan also wrote and released solo record Lunar Eclipse (Rounder/Universal), an instrumental collection with a single vocal bonus track highlighting aspects of his training and influences including blues, classical, jazz and rock & roll.

Over the past 30 years, Bryan, as part of Bon Jovi, has sold over 100 million records, toured the world playing to millions of fans, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018.

Bryan continues to be represented by attorney Nicholas Gordon at Franklin, Weinrib, Rudell & Vassallo P.C.