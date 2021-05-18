Derek Jeter Getting Multi-Part Docuseries Treatment At ESPN

ESPN Films said Tuesday that it is at work on The Captain, a multi-part documentary series about soon-to-be Hall of Fame New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter. It is slated to premiere sometime in 2022 on ESPN and ESPN+.
The news was announced during ESPN parent company Disney’s upfronts call with reporters.
The series will be directed by Randy Wilkins (86-32, Docket 32357, Dear…), and executive produced by Mandalay Sports Media, Spike Lee and Excel Media. It comes off the heels of ESPN’s success with a deep dive into another sports icon, Michael Jordan, in the Emmy-winning The Last Dance.
Jeter is entering the Hall of Fame in July after falling one vote short of being a unanimous selection in his first ballot. It followed a model career for the shortstop known for his style, class, and charisma, and his combination of competitiveness and cool.
ESPN said today the series will use Jeter’s career “as a vessel to tell a larger cultural story that explores race, family, community, rivalries and more. The heartbeat of the project is candid access to the man who helped restore shine to a team, a city, and a culture.”
Executive producers are Lee, Mike Tollin, Mandalay Sports Media, Excel Sports Management’s media arm Excel Media and Connor Schell in association with The Players’ Tribune and Major League Baseball.
