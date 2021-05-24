‘Game of Thrones’ Actor DeObia Oparei Cast in ‘The Gray Man’ From Netflix

EXCLUSIVE: British actor DeObia Oparei, whose credits include Game of Thrones, Sex Education, and Santa Clarita Diet, has joined the cast of the Netflix thriller, The Gray Man, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. The pic, said to be the biggest-budget tentpole the streamer has made, boasts an impressive cast that includes Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanush, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard, Regé-Jean Page, Julia Butters, and Eme Ikwuakor

Joe Russo wrote the screenplay with a polish by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. It’s based on the first installment of the best-selling The Gray Man book series, which was first launched in 2009.

The Gray Man is former CIA operative Court Gentry (Gosling), aka, Sierra Six. Plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by former handler, Donald Fitzroy (Thornton), Gentry was once a highly skilled, Agency-sanctioned merchant of death. But now the tables have turned and Six is the target, hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a former cohort at the CIA, who will stop at nothing to take him out. Agent Dani Miranda (Armas) has his back. He’ll need it.

The film is being produced by Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, and Chris Castaldi. Executive Producers are Patrick Newall, Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely, Jake Aust, Zacck Roth, Palak Patel, and Geoff Haley.

Oparei, who can currently be seen on the big screen alongside Jason Statham in the Guy Ritchie-directed film, Wrath of Man, is repped by Buchwald, Alchemy Entertainment, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.