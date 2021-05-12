Apple Original Films & A24 Partner On Awards Season Joel Coen-Directed Frances McDormand-Denzel Washington Drama ‘The Tragedy Of Macbeth’

EXCLUSIVE: Apple Original Films has made a deal with A24 on distribution for the Joel Coen-directed The Tragedy of Macbeth, a film that stars Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand. The plan is to release the film theatrically worldwide in the fourth quarter by A24, before its global launch on Apple TV+. Pic shapes up as an awards-season contender, with artists who’ve been there before: McDormand just won her third and fourth Oscars for Nomadland, Washington is a two-time Oscar winner and Coen also has four. Coen, who adapted from Shakespeare, makes his first solo directing outing, without brother Ethan.

Washington plays the title character, and McDormand plays Lady Macbeth. Surrounding them is a cast that includes Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Kathryn Hunter, Harry Melling and Brendan Gleeson. Coen reunites with frequent collaborators Bruno Delbonnel as DP, costume designer Mary Zophres, and Carter Burwell with an original score.

Coen also produced, alongside McDormand and Robert Graf.

The deal gives Apple another prestige film title for an upcoming season that includes the Sian Heder-directed CODA, a film that won four awards in its Sundance premiere including the Audience Award and Grand Jury Prize. Apple just won an auction for the Tom Hanks-starrer Finch, an Amblin Entertainment sci-fi film that previously carried the title Bios. Directed by Miguel Sapochnik, the film is expected to be released on Apple TV+ later this year with an awards-season qualifying run.

Also among the tastemaker films being assembled for the division run by Apple worldwide video heads Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht and their head of features Matt Dentler, production just began on the Martin Scorsese-directed Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro from an Eric Roth script based on the David Grann fact-based murder mystery bestseller. Apple is also gearing up for a production start in Louisiana on the Antoine Fuqua-directed Emancipation, starring Will Smith in a harrowing thriller about the journey of a runaway slave after he was whipped within an inch of his life.

A24’s collaborations with Apple include the Sofia Coppola-directed On the Rocks and the Sundance Documentary Jury Award winner Boys State. Upcoming is the Josephine Decker-directed The Sky Is Everywhere. A24 is coming off the Best Picture nominee Minari, and set that film’s star Steven Yeun and Ali Wong in the Netflix anthology series project Beef. It’s branch out into TV also includes Euphoria for HBO, Ramy for Hulu, the upcoming Joseph Gordon-Levitt series Mr Corman, the new Showtime series starring viral comedy star Ziwe, and the Emma Stone-starrer The Curse for Showtime.