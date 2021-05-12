You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Fubo TV Shares Rise On Better-Than-Expected Q1 Results, Subscriber Growth

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' Will Wrap Next Year After 19 Seasons
Read the full story

Demi Lovato Launches Debut Podcast With Cadence13

Demi Lovato
YouTube

Demi Lovato is adding another string to her bow with her debut podcast.

The pop star, who recently featured in YouTube Originals docuseries Dancing with the Devil, will launch 4D with Demi Lovato with podcast company Cadence13.

It comes as she is attached to star in NBC comedy Hungry, which recently received a pilot order, and is searching for UFOs in an unscripted series for Peacock.

The audio series will feature Lovato in conversation with guests including ALOK, Glennon Doyle, Chelsea Handler, Jane Fonda, and Jameela Jamil as well as social activists, survivors, entrepreneurs, artists, and others to explore issues that are important to Demi, including mental health, LGBTQIA+ rights, equity and justice, body positivity, art, the environment, and activism.

4D with Demi Lovato is produced by OBB Sound, Scooter Braun’s SB Projects, and Cadence13. It is executive produced by Michael D. Ratner, Scott Ratner, Elias Tanner of OBB, Scooter Braun, Scott Manson, Jen McDaniels, James Shin, Scott Marcus of SBP, Chris Corcoran of Cadence 13, and produced by Grace Delia of OBB.

It will launch on May 19.

“Living in the Fourth Dimension means existing consciously in both time and space, but for me, it means having conversations that transcend the typical discourse,” said Lovato. “That’s my goal with this podcast. With my production partners at Cadence13 and OBB Sound, the 4D podcast will be my place to highlight causes that are close to my heart and elevate my guests’ platforms to an audience they might not have previously reached. I want to bring listeners with me to learn from experts about timely topics and create a healthy discussion that ultimately cultivates more compassion for one another.”

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad