Demi Lovato On Making The Super-Intimate ‘Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil’: “It Was a Healing Experience” – Contenders TV Docs + Unscripted

Demi Lovato has forged a powerful bond with millions of fans not only through her music and acting roles, but also her willingness to be open and vulnerable about personal struggles. She takes her truth-telling to a stunning level of intimacy in the YouTube Original documentary series Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil.

Lovato lays everything bare: drug addiction, a near-fatal overdose, battles with depression, self-image and weight, and an evolving sense of her sexuality.

“It was a healing experience for me,” Lovato revealed during an appearance at Deadline’s Contenders Television: Documentary + Unscripted awards-season event. She filmed the series during the Covid lockdown last year, a pause that gave her space to consider all she’s been through in her 28 years.

“I was able to tell my story at a time where the world had been quieted, everything had stopped and slowed down, so it gave me time to reflect,” Lovato said on the virtual panel with Devil executive producer and director Michael B. Ratner. “Therefore, I felt like I had more insight when I was sitting down for the interviews.”

The entertainer even got into areas she hadn’t discussed publicly before, like being sexually assaulted by her drug dealer.

“The hardest thing to talk about for me was the sexual assault. That was something that I had never shared with the world before,” Lovato said. “The healing that did inside of me was so profound and I’m so glad I had that opportunity to do that. It was really difficult though, I will be honest. It wasn’t easy, but I knew that someone out there needed to hear what I had to say in my story so that it could help prevent them from possibly going down the same road that I did.”

Ratner, founder and CEO of OBB Media, conducted the interviews with Lovato. He said what impressed him most about was her “commitment to growth, commitment to not being held to any societal norms, not conforming, not staying within any boundaries or box. There’s nothing formulaic about Demi Lovato. I think she’s paving her own way…I just think she’s committed to evolving and growing and learning. And a lot of people say that; very few people really live that.”

In the fourth and final episode of Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, Lovato cuts off her long tresses and comes out as pansexual. She says she embraces the idea of fluidity in all areas of her life.

“Fluidity allows us to ever change, ever evolve, continue to grow and to continue to become the best versions of ourselves that we can be on this planet,” she said. “Every aspect of my life is fluid. When it comes to my sexuality—I’m attracted to everyone, so it’s like I don’t know who I’m going to end up with romantically, or if I will. …That’s the concept of fluidity, is being open to change.”

