‘Degrassi: The Next Generation’ Reunion Panel To Help Open ATX Television Festival

EXCLUSIVE: The ATX Television Festival will kick off in June with a 20th anniversary reunion panel for the cast and creators of Degrassi: The Next Generation, the popular long-running Canadian teen drama series.

The panel, set to premiere June 11 at the virtual festival to commemorate 20 years since its premiere, has confirms from series co-creator and executive producer Linda Schuyler, EP Stephen Stohn, producer-director-actor Stefan Brogren and castmembers Jake Epstein, Aislinn Paul, Shane Kippel, Luke Bilyk, Lauren Collins, Munro Chambers, Daniel Clark, Andrea Lewis and Christina Schmidt. They will revisit storylines and moments from the series, the show’s groundbreaking approach to young-adult storytelling, behind-the-scenes stories and more.

The 10th edition of the ATX TV Fest, which will run June 11-20, will also feature “Channel Changers: A Conversation with TV’s Leaders,” a conversation with network, studio, and streamer executives about the state of the industry. Panelists will include Sarah Aubrey (Head of Original Content, HBO Max), Lisa Katz (President, Entertainment Scripted Content, NBCU Television and Streaming), Tina Perry (President, OWN), Karey Burke (President, 20th Television). Christina Davis (President, Original Programming, Starz) and Jana Winograde, (President of Entertainment, Showtime Networks).

Also in the mix in the ATX news revealed Thursday are a pair of panels from the CW, A “Walker Music Showcase” live on June 20 and a panel for the upcoming summer series The Republic of Sarah; the return of Paramount+’s Younger ahead of its series finale with the focus on the series’ fashion; a farewell panel for Freeform’s The Bold Type; a panel on OWN’s original series David Makes Man to preview Season 2; and the cast and creatives of Peacock and Channel 4’s upcoming We Are Lady Parts chronicling the highs and lows of a Muslim female punk band; and a panel on Netflix’s Selena: The Series.

ATX also said it will presents its inaugural Breakthrough Award to actor-writer-producer Angelica Ross (Pose). The honor is designed to “recognize a creative voice who has made a unique and substantial imprint on TV, and exemplifies not only the current moment in television, but the possibilities of its future.”