Decal Acquires ‘Ride The Eagle’ Comedy Starring Jake Johnson, Susan Sarandon & J.K. Simmons

(L-R) Jake Johnson, Susan Sarandon and J.K. Simmons Mega

Decal has secured worldwide distribution rights to Ride the Eagle, an indie comedy with New Girl alum Jake Johnson starring alongside Oscar winners Susan Sarandon and J.K. Simmons and The Good Place’s D’Arcy Carden. Trent O’Donnell directed the film, which will get a day-and-date release July 30.

The screenplay is by Johnson and O’Donnell. It follows Leif (Johnson) who is left with a “conditional inheritance” when his estranged mother Honey (Sarandon) dies. Before he can move into her picturesque Yosemite cabin, he has to complete her elaborate, and sometimes dubious, to-do list. Leif and Nora, his canine BFF, step into Honey’s wild world as she tries to make amends from beyond the grave in the heartfelt comedy.

Producers are O’Donnell, Johnson, Carden Joe Hardesty and Huey Park. The acquisition deal was negotiated by Ayo Kepher-Maat, Decal’s SVP, with UTA on behalf of the filmmakers.

