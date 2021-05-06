Deadline’s Contenders Television Livestream Event Set For May 15 With 49 Shows, 129 Stars And Creatives Participating

Deadline

For a second year in a row, Deadline’s popular Contenders Television is going virtual, with an astonishing 129 creatives and stars set to appear in the all-day event Saturday, May 15 that features a total of 21 networks participating and 49 different shows. This is the must-see happening of the TV awards season and it promises to be our biggest yet as we pull out all the stops to give voters a kind of one-stop shopping opportunity to check out the top contenders for TV’s highest awards.

The magnitude of what is on offer in all facets of television means this Contenders opportunity has grown to become the largest of all of them that we do. Last weekend, we launched our first separate Contenders Television Documentary + Unscripted event to great response, and now we tackle the hopefuls in key competitive categories for Primetime recognition.

Studios participating on May 15 are ABC/Disney Television Studios, ABC/Disney Television Studios, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, CBS Studios, Comedy Central, Disney+, Freeform, FX, HBO, HBO Max, Hulu, Lifetime, MTV Entertainment Studios, Nat Geo, NBC, Netflix, Paramount Network, Showtime, Starz, Sony Pictures Television and Warner Bros Television.

Programs include Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Rebel, Small Axe, Solos, Sylvie’s Love, The Underground Railroad, The Boys, Them , Dickinson, Mythic Quest, The Mosquito Coast, Ted Lasso, The Late Late Show With James Corden, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Everything’s Gonna Be Okay, A Teacher, Breeders, Fargo, Pose, Snowfall, Lovecraft Country, The Undoing, It’s A Sin, The Flight Attendant, Pen15, The Handmaid’s Tale, Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia, Younger, Genuis: Aretha, Kenan, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Bridgerton, Halston, Master Of None, The Crown, The Kominsky Method, The Queen’s Gambit, Yellowstone, City On A Hill, The Chi, Power Book II: Ghost, The Girlfriend Experience, Cobra Kai, Woke, Prodigal Son and Queen Sugar.

A partial list of those stars making appearances includes Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, James Corden, Katey Sagal, Andy Garcia, John Boyega, Thuso Mbedu, Joel Edgerton, Hailee Steinfeld, Justin Theroux, Juno Temple, Anthony Mackie, Elizabeth Olsen, Kathryn Hahn, Kate Mara, Nick Robinson, Chris Rock, Glynn Turman, Billy Porter, MJ Rodriguez, Jurnee Smollett, Jonathan Majors, Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant, Lydia West, Kaley Cuoco, Maya Erskine, Rosie Perez, Anna Konkle, Elisabeth Moss, Danielle Brooks, Sutton Foster, Cynthia Erivo, Courtney B. Vance, Kenan Thompson, Jane Levy, Phoebe Dynevor, Ewan McGregor, Aziz Ansari, Emma Corrin, Josh O’Connor, Michael Douglas, Kathleen Turner, Anya Taylor-Joy, Marielle Heller, Cole Hauser, Kevin Bacon, Aldis Hodge, Mary J. Blige, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Michael Rainey Jr. , Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Catherine Zeta-Jones and many, many more.

A small sampling of the creatives on hand include Krista Vernoff, Steve McQueen, Sam Taylor-Johnson, David Weil, Eugene Ashe, Nnamdi Asomugha, Barry Jenkins, Eric Kkripke, LIttle Marvin, Alena Smith, Rob McElhenney, Neil Cross, Rupert Wyatt, Bill Lawrence, Malcolm Spellman, Josh Thomas, Hannah Fidell, Noah Hawley, Dave Andron, Misha Green, Susanne Bier, Russell T. Davies, Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Darren Star, Paul Feig , Austin Winsberg, Chris Van Dusen, Ryan Murphy, Christine Vachon, Daniel Minahan, Alan Yang, Lena Waithe, Chuck Lorre, William Horberg, Anja Marquardt, Keith Knight, Paul Garnes and more.

Moderators from Deadline are Pete Hammond, Dominic Patten, Amanda N’Duka, Peter White, Anthony D’Alessandro, Antonia Blyth, Dino-Ray Ramos, Joe Utichi, Jake Kanter, Matt Grobar, Mike Fleming, Dade Hayes and Nellie Andreeva.

See you on May 15. The livestream event begins at 8 a.m. PT.