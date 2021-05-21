Deadline’s Contenders, Jimmy Kimmel, St. Joseph Center, ABC And Disney Television Team For Meal Donations

Deadline’s Contenders Television, a day filled with a star-studded lineup of creatives behind almost 50 Emmy-caliber shows, teamed with Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Kimmel Live!, nonprofit St. Joseph Center, ABC and Disney Television Studios to donate 400 meals to those living in shelters and interim housing sites in Los Angeles.

Kimmel enlisted Chef Adam Perry Lang of APL Restaurant in Hollywood to prepare the meals. St. Joseph Center staff and volunteers convened to package and deliver the meals on Saturday, May 15, the day of Deadline’s annual awards-season event.

At the start of the pandemic in March 2020, Jimmy Kimmel, APL Restaurant, and St. Joseph Center joined forces to feed the hungry when Kimmel donated to-go meals to families in need for every meal ordered at APL. The partnership kept workers employed while bringing critical meals to families who were experiencing homelessness.

St. Joseph Center is one of Los Angeles’ largest providers of services for low-income and homeless individuals and families, serving more than 13,000 people per year.