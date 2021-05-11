‘Days Of Our Lives’ Gets 2-Year Renewal Through Season 58 On NBC

A double dose of great news for Days Of Our Lives fans: The long-running NBC daytime drama has been renewed — and not just for one season but two.

Days of Our Lives, produced by Corday Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television, has been picked up for two more years, which will take the iconic soap through record 57th and 58th seasons.

This marks a happy ending to another down-to-the wire renewal for Days and the first timesince 2014 that the show has snagged a multi-year pickup. As Deadline reported last month, negotiations between NBC and Sony TV were going well, and insiders were optimistic that Days of Our Lives would continue even after production on Season 56 wrapped April 16, with the show going on hiatus while awaiting word on renewal.

In anticipation of a pickup, the producers had been making if-come deals with key cast members, including signing a new contract with Days veteran Robert Scott Wilson and making a full-timer of Emmy winner Jackée Harry, who has recurred this season.

Cancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2020-21 Season

In late 2020, amid the height of the pandemic, Days celebrated its 55th anniversary. Currently in its 56th season, the show aired its 14,000th episode in December and remains NBC’s longest-running series. Along with the other daytime dramas, Days was able to produce original episodes amid the pandemic employing Covid safety protocols.

“We couldn’t be happier to bring our loyal fans two more seasons of Days of our Lives and continue what has been an absolutely remarkable achievement in television,” said Michael Sluchan, EVP Scripted Series & Kids Programming, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “A big thank you to Ken Corday and the cast and crew for their incredible passion for storytelling that continues to reach new generations of viewers.”

Set in the fictitious Midwestern town of Salem, the core families on Days of our Lives are the Bradys, Hortons, Carvers, DiMeras, and Kiriakises. The show mixes elements of romance, adventure, mystery, comedy and drama.

“After more than 55 years of bringing drama, adventure and romance to screens around the world, we are thrilled and honored to carry on the Days of Our Lives legacy for another two years,” said executive producer Ken Corday. “We are thankful to NBC for their enduring commitment to the show and grateful to continue this wonderful journey with our fans for years to come.”

Kristian Alfonso On What Prompted Her ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Exit: “That Was Not Supposed To Be the End”

Corday is the executive producer with co-executive Albert Alarr. Ron Carlivati is the head writer. The current Season 56 of Days marked the departures of Kristian Alfonso, Greg Vaughan and Victoria Konefal and the return of Alison Sweeney.

“We are incredibly proud of the work being done by Ken Corday, the cast and crew. They continue to tell bold stories through these iconic characters captivating audiences around the world,” said Steve Kent, Senior EVP Programming, Sony Pictures Television. “We are thrilled to continue the legacy of Days of our Lives and for viewers to enjoy two more seasons.”

Renewal negotiations for Days of Our Lives have taken months in each of the past couple of years, which again was the case in 2021. It usually comes down to distributor Sony Pictures TV finding ways to adjust the show’s business model, including international sales, so it can continue to make the show without going in the red. Because of Days of Our Lives‘ age and declining linear ratings in all day parts, including daytime, the show no longer is profitable for Sony TV, but there has been a commitment by the studio and the network to find a way to keep the show on the air.