‘Days Of Our Lives’: Dan Feuerriegel To Play EJ DiMera On NBC Daytime Drama

EJ DiMera is returning to Salem. Former Spartacus: Blood and Sand star Dan Feuerriegel has been cast as the new EJ, last played by James Scott in 2014. Feurriegel’s casting has been rumored and is now confirmed.

In Scott’s final episodes as the character, EJ was presumably shot to death by his disloyal henchman, but it was eventually revealed that he was actually alive. He was later left severely injured in an explosion and since then had been recuperating in Europe.

“EJ has always been an important character to the Salem landscape,” said Executive Producer Ken Corday, “and we’re thrilled to have found Dan to bring him back to the canvas.”

Feuerriegel’s first episode airs Wednesday, June 9.

“I am so excited to bring EJ back to Days of our Lives and to see what flavor I can bring to Salem,” said Feuerriegel.



Days of Our Lives, produced by Corday Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television, was recently picked up for two more years, which will take the iconic soap through record 57th and 58th seasons.

Australian-born Feurriegel is best known in the U.S. as gladiator Agron in Starz’s Spartacus: Blood and Sand. Prior to Spartacus, he appeared on several primetime soaps in his homeland, including McLeod’s Daughters, Home and Away, and hospital drama All Saints. His most recent credits include NCIS:LA, Chicago Fire, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Pacific Rim: Uprising, where he reunited with Spartacus creator, Steven DeKnight. He’s repped by Artists and Representatives and Cheri Barner Management.