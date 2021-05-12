Dax Shepard’s ‘Armchair Expert’ Podcast Moves To Spotify

Spotify’s talent grab continues as the audio streaming service has signed an exclusive deal with Dax Shepard and his Armchair Expert podcast.

The move will mean that the popular podcast series, which the Parenthood actor hosts with Monica Padman, becomes exclusive to Spotify. The company has also signed a first-look deal with the Armchair Umbrella Network.

It is the latest major podcast deal for Spotify, which signed up controversial podcast Joe Rogan to bring his show exclusively to the service.

Armchair Expert, which is produced by Rob Holysz, Padman and Shepard, will move to Spotify from July 1. It is a weekly show that features in-depth interviews with celebrities, artists, authors and global thought-leaders.

It has broken a number of stories recently including an apology from Hank Azaria and discussion of Macklemore’s recent relapse.

Other recent guests include John Legend, Bill Gates, Salma Hayek, Shawn Mendes, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Tom Brady, Leslie Odom Jr., Matthew McConaughey, Dr. Jane Goodall, Malcolm Gladwell, Alicia Keys and Hillary Clinton.

“Moving to Spotify is a huge opportunity for us. I am especially grateful for the work Monica and Rob have done to get us to this point. We are all bathing in the excitement of knowing we will get to do what we love most for the coming years,” said Dax Shepard.

“We are very excited to embark on this journey with Spotify. Armchair Expert will remain the same show it has always been, but with added opportunities that only Spotify can offer us. We look forward to continuing to bring our human driven content and doorless bathroom to our audience through this exclusive platform,” said Monica Padman.

“We’re thrilled to be entering into an exclusive licensing deal with Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, one of the most beloved and popular podcasts not only on Spotify, but across all platforms. Dax and Monica’s kindred way of engaging their listeners with conversations so honest, authentic and poignant are why listeners come back to them every week. The variety of guests featured each week are both entertaining and intriguing, making it a can’t-miss show for the millions of Spotify listeners around the world,” said Dawn Ostroff, Chief Content & Advertising Business Officer. “We made it no secret that we wanted to bring some of the world’s most respected podcasts and dynamic creators to Spotify exclusively, and we are very excited to add Armchair Expert, alongside it’s hugely loyal global following of dedicated fans, to our diverse catalogue of phenomenal podcasts.”