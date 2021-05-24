DaVida Chanel Smith Joins Stride As Manager

EXCLUSIVE: Management and production company Stride Management has added DaVida Chanel Smith as a new manager.

Smith’s clients include Annie Ilonzeh (Agent Game, Peppermint, Chicago Fire); Daniel Kyri (Chicago Fire); Natasha Marc (The Good Lord Bird, Dutch); Patricia Rae (All Rise); Rachel True (The Craft, Half and Half); Rickey Eugene Brown (Untitled Lakers Project) and John Kassir (Tales From The Crypt).

“DaVida represents so much of what we look to embody here at Stride. She’s a special representative who has impeccable taste for emerging and established artists, a fierce desire to champion their unique voices across multiple verticals, and her unconquerable optimism lifts everyone lucky enough to be around her. We are proud to have her here at Stride.” said Matt Shelton, Stride co-partner.

Smith becomes the 10th manager at the boutique company. She is a member of Women in Film, Diverse Representation and the Television Academy. In addition to a strong production résumé, Smith’s management experiences include Vincent Cirrincione Associates, Brillstein Entertainment, Handprint Entertainment and most recently her own Etcetera and Company. Smith produces the podcast White Privilege: Radio Play and is in pre-production on the documentary Thibodeauxville.

Stride’s client list includes Oscar winner Nicolas Cage, Emmy nominee Mike O’Malley, Billy Baldwin, Julie Benz, ​BAFTA nominee Kelvin Harrison, Jr. (The Trial of the Chicago 7); Emmy nominee Shannon Purser (Stranger Things), Y’lan Noel (Insecure), Candice Patton (The Flash), Meagan Tandy (Batwoman), Kate Siegel (The Haunting of Hill House), Julian Dennison (Godzilla vs. Kong, Deadpool 2), Chris Pang (Crazy Rich Asians) and Christopher Meyer (The Affair) among others.