David Nutter To Direct HBO’s ‘The Time Traveler’s Wife’

Production has started on HBO’s adaptation of The Time Traveler’s Wife with Game of Thrones and Band of Brothers director David Nutter helming the series.

Nutter, who has also directed The Sopranos and The Pacific, will direct and exec produce the six-part series, which is shooting in New York.

The series star Rose Leslie, Theo James, Desmin Borges and Natasha Lopez.

Adapted by former Dr. Who head writer and Sherlock co-creator Steven Moffat, The Time Traveler’s Wife tells the intricate love story of Clare (Leslie) and Henry (James), and a marriage with a problem… time travel.

Based on Audrey Niffenegger’s book, the series is produced by HBO and Warner Bros. Television with Moffat, Sue Vertue, and Brian Minchin exec producing through Hartswood Films with Joseph E. Iberti and Nutter.

Moffat said, “This is a story of loss but it’s not a tragedy. It’s about a time traveler but it’s not science fiction. Despite Clare and Henry’s time scrambled relationship, this is the tale of a grand, ordinary love – but not necessarily in that order. This is a dream project for me. I have always loved Audrey Niffenegger’s extraordinary, moving novel and it has inspired me many times, so to be adapting it for television is the thrill of a lifetime. Working with David Nutter is a joy and an honour already, and with Rose Leslie and Theo James as Clare and Henry, and Natasha Lopez and Desmin Borges as Charisse and Gomez, this is going to be the love story we need right now.”

Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Drama Programming added, “Steven Moffat is the perfect writer to bring this beloved book and genre-bending story about marriage to life. We also couldn’t be more thrilled that David Nutter will be returning to HBO to direct all episodes of the season.”