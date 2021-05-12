David Di Donatello Winners; Netflix Norwegian Comedy; Erik Poppe Feature; ‘The Circle’ Star Signs With Reps – Global Briefs

Italy’s David di Donatello Winners

Winners have been crowned for the 21 David di Donatello awards, the Italian film awards ceremony. Hidden Away, Giorgio Diritti’s drama about Italian painter Antonio Ligabue, won Best Film and Director. Sophia Loren picked up best lead actress for The Life Ahead, while Elio Germano picked up best actor for Hidden Away. Sam Mendes’ 1917 scooped best foreign film. Special awards were presented to Monica Bellucci Targhe, Diego Abatantuono and Sandra Milo. You can see the full list of winners here.

Netflix Greenlights Norwegian Sci-Fi Comedy

Netflix has greenlit Blasted, a Norwegian comedy sci-fi directed by Martin Sofiedal. The script from Emanuel Nordrum follows a bachelor party that stumbles into an alien invasion. Project comes from Are Heidenstrøm (The Wave) at Miso Film. Starring are Axel Bøyum and Fredrik Skogsrud. Netflix is planning to release in 2022.

Erik Poppe To Helm Quisling Feature

Utøya: July 22 director Erik Poppe will helm a feature film based on Norwegian term Quisling, i.e. a person who collaborates with an enemy occupying force. The project comes from Scandi major SF Studios’ Norwegian production company Paradox. It will tell how Vidkun Quisling, the Prime Minister of Norway and notorious Nazi collaborator, was held responsible for his actions after the Second World War. Pic is produced by Finn Gjerdrum and Stein B. Kvae, production is set for the end of this year. It has backing from the Norwegian Film Institute and SF Studios will distribute in the Nordics.

Key Management Signs ‘The Circle’ Star

New York and Los Angeles based talent firm Key Management has signed Shubham Goel, star of Netflix’s hit reality series The Circle. The company will rep him through its social media department, headed up by former IMA exec Roy Bongiovani, and will oversee both social media and acting opportunities. Key Management has also signed Davina Potratz from Selling Sunset.