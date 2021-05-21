Dave Grohl To Co-Host ‘The Tonight Show’ On Monday

Dave Grohl, the Foo Fighters frontman and former Nirvana drummer, is to co-host The Tonight Show on Monday.

Grohl will join Jimmy Fallon to present the NBC late-night show. The pair will deliver the monologue together, interview guests including comedian Jim Jeffries and musician Blake Shelton together and play a series of games.

Fallon, it seems, will no longer be alone or an easy target and will give enough space to his co-host, whom he is announcing was joining him in an expanded capacity on this evening’s show

Grohl has been ramping up his entertainment projects, recently directing the What Drives Us documentary and exec producing an adaptation of his mother’s book from Cradle To Stage as an unscripted series for Paramount+.

The ex-Scream drummer was on the show back in February, talking about his band’s new album Medicine at Midnight.