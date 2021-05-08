Dave Chappelle Talks About Elon Musk ‘SNL’ Appearance, Tells Joe Rogan He “Used To Buy Weed” From Idris Elba

Dave Chappelle opened up to podcaster Joe Rogan Friday, talking freely about his career and the state of the world over three hours.

The podcast covered Elon Musk on SNL, cancel culture, the global pandemic, gay rights, the post-Trump America, and in one special revelation, buying weed from Idris Elba. The full interview can be heard on Spotify.

Chappelle brought up Elba while talking about how to treat service people with kindness, because you never know what the future has in store for them. He then used Idris Elba as an example.

“Idris Elba, the famous actor, used to be a security guard at [comedy club] Caroline’s …” Chappelle said. “I used to buy weed from him.”