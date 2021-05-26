Dave Chappelle Documentary To Close Tribeca Film Festival At Radio City Music Hall

Next month’s Tribeca Film Festival will close with a still-untitled documentary produced by comedian Dave Chappelle about the issues confronting a rural Ohio town in 2020.

The film is produced and directed by Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar, who won an Oscar for American Factory.

Closing night will be held at Radio City Music Hall, capping off the first major North American festival to hold in-person screenings since the onset of Covid-19. The venue announced plans earlier this month to reopen in June at full capacity for those who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus. Almost all Tribeca screenings will occur outdoors in observance of safety protocols.

The documentary, making its world premiere, portrays the challenges facing a rural village in Ohio during the early days of the pandemic. It captures the emotional period of the Black Lives Matter movement and the remarkable leadership of the town’s youth who started weekly marches and rallies. Chappelle released a special on YouTube last June, 8:46, which featured jokes but also a searing monologue from the comedian about George Floyd’s murder.

“Premiering our film at Tribeca and closing out the festival at Radio City Music Hall is a big honor,” said Chappelle. “Our film is about courage and resilience, something New Yorkers can relate to.”

Fueled by Floyd’s killing and cut off from his career and public spaces during lockdown, Chappelle is shown trying to provide both economic and comic relief. What began as an experimental socially-distanced live comedy show in a neighbor’s cornfield grew into an unforgettable summer with neighbors, friends and fellow comedians.

“This extraordinary documentary is the most fitting to close this historic night at Radio City Music Hall and our 20th Festival,” said Jane Rosenthal, Tribeca Enterprises and the festival’s co-founder and CEO. “We’re huge fans of Dave’s ability to make us laugh and this poignant story provides us with another look at his unique talent to bring people together and the grand re-opening of a fully-vaccinated Radio City after 18 months.”