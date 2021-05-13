Danish Series ‘Guilty’ (‘Skyldig’) Getting English-Language Remake With Canada’s Peterson Polaris

EXCLUSIVE: Peterson Polaris Corp, the Canadian media company, has acquired remake rights to Danish tween television series Skyldig (Guilty) from DR International, Denmark’s national broadcaster.

Launched in 2019, the 24-episode fiction series follows 12-year-old Jonas as he tries to solve the riddle of a mysterious school fire. Throughout the process, Jonas slowly realizes that he might not be quite as innocent as he first thought. The series aims to challenge young adults’ sense of justice and engage them in conversations about consequence and personal responsibility.

The deal was led by producers Michael Peterson and Lars Lehmann. Peterson Polaris’ credits include Harpoon, Bloodthirsty, Knuckleball and Lloyd The Conqueror. Peterson is executive producer on the Canadian Original CBC Gem series Ming’s Dynasty, which went on to nab two Canadian Screen Award nominations, and co-creator of the APTN series The Secret History of The Wild West.

“Skyldig is a smart and exciting show, it’s ‘Scandinavian Noir’ for a younger audience,” said Peterson. “It asks important questions while telling a compelling story. It covers fresh ground both creatively and in the marketplace. We are very excited to be developing the English language version.”