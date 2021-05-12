Daniel Powell & Alex Bach’s Irony Point Inks Overall Deal With Netflix

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Amy Schumer co-creator Daniel Powell and Alex Bach’s Irony Point production banner is expanding its relationship with Netflix as the streaming giant bolsters its comedy slate. The company has signed a multi-year production commitment overall deal with the streamer, with a first-look component for projects developed by Irony Point, encompassing stand-up comedy, sketch, variety, alternative formats and more. Powell and Bach will serve as executive producers on all projects.

Netflix and Irony Point have previously partnered on series including I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson,

which launches its second season later this year, and specials such as Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine, among others.

As part of the deal, Irony Point will render its production services for specials, series and various comedy formats for its own projects and select original Netflix productions in those genres. Ayesha Rokadia will continue to produce for Irony Point on the East Coast and Jay Patumanoan has signed on as in-house producer for Irony Point’s West Coast productions.

“Dan and Alex have been such smart and trusted partners over the years both creatively and on the production side,” said Ben Cavey, Director of Comedy Formats at Netflix. “We are thrilled to be cementing our relationship with them for the next few years as we continue to expand our comedy slate.”

“Since our very first project with Netflix they have treated us like family, and have been instrumental in the growth of our company,” said Powell and Bach. “We are excited and honored by this opportunity to continue our partnership.”

Irony Point, based in NY and L.A., is run by Powell, who oversees development, and Bach, who oversees production. The company’s TV and streaming credits include the Emmy and Peabody-winning Inside Amy Schumer (Comedy Central), I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Netflix), That Damn Michael Che (HBO Max), Ugly Americans (Comedy Central), and Astronomy Club (Netflix). Its feature film credits include Becks, which won Best U.S. Fiction Film at the 2017 Los Angeles Film Festival, and the official Sundance selections Clara’s Ghost and Scare Me.

Powell co-created and executive produced Inside Amy Schumer and is an EP/director of Schumer’s upcoming

Hulu series Life & Beth.Earlier in his career, he was an Associate Producer on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart and a contributing writer to Robert Smigel’s “TV Funhouse” segments on Saturday Night Live.

Bach’s recent film and TV credits include I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, Scare Me, Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine and That Damn Michael Che. In 2019 Alex took home an Indie Spirit Award for her work on Jim McKay’s feature En el Séptimo Día. On the podcast side, Alex is an executive producer on Ellie & the Wave (Natalie Morales, Paul Scheer, June Diane Raphael), Spotify’s The Sketch Factor (Fred Armisen), Election Profit Makers (David Rees, Jon Kimball, Starlee Kine). Bach is also an owner of the NY audio post facility Great City Post (Expecting Amy, Hell or High Water, Mr. Robot, Search Party).