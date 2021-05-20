‘Dangerous Liaisons’: Alice Englert & Nicholas Denton To Star As Merteuil & Valmont In Starz Prequel Series

Alice Englert (Ratched) and Nicholas Denton (Glitch) have been cast as the notorious lovers Merteuil and Valmont in Starz’s original series Dangerous Liaisons, a reimagining of Pierre Choderlos de Laclos’ classic 18th century novel, from Lionsgate TV, Colin Callender’s Playground Entertainment and Tony Krantz’ Flame Ventures.

The series tells the origin story of how the Marquise de Merteuil (Englert) and the Vicomte de Valmont (Denton) meet as passionate young lovers in Paris on the eve of revolution. Driven to right the wrongs of their past, the couple rises from the slums of Paris and scales the heights of the French aristocracy, seducing and manipulating both the nobility and each other to survive.

Englert’s Camille is a beautiful young woman from nowhere with a mysterious past who seeks revenge on the wealthy aristocrats who led her to ruin. Betrayed by her lover, Valmont, she turns heartbreak into empowerment as she strategizes to gain status, power and freedom.

Denton’s Pascal Valmont was driven to regain the title and status stolen from him by his stepmother after his father’s death. Without status or money, he must seduce and blackmail to get what he wants, even if it risks losing the one he loves most – Camille.

The drama is currently in pre-production in the Czech Republic.

In the 1988 Dangerous Liaisons movie written by Christopher Hampton based on his play, Merteuil and Valmont were played by Glenn Close and John Malkovich, respectively. In the 1999 contemporary adaptation, Cruel Intentions, the roles were played by Sarah Michelle Gellar and Ryan Phillippe, respectively.

Starz’s Dangerous Liaisons, which at its core is the story of a young woman who negotiates love, sex, class and power to navigate an oppressive, unjust establishment on the brink of collapse, was created and written by Harriet Warner. She executive produces with Playground’s Colin Callender, Tony Krantz for Flame Ventures, Bethan Jones, Scott Huff and Christopher Hampton. Coline Abert (Les Revenants), James Dormer (Medici) and Rita Kalnejais (Babyteeth) will serve as writers on the series alongside Warner.

Leonora Lonsdale (Beast) has been tapped to direct the first four episodes of the season.

Dangerous Liaisons will air on Starz in the U.S. and Canada and on its international premium streaming platform Starzplay across its complete footprint in Europe, Latin America and Japan.

Denton is repped by United, Megan Silverman Management and UTA.