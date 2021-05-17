Dan Harmon’s Animated Series ‘Krapopolis’ To Be Created On Blockchain & Sell NFTs In A First For Fox

Dan Harmon’s new Fox animated comedy series set in mythical ancient Greece will be titled Krapopolis, the network unveiled during its upfront presentation today.

The series, which already broke ground as the first fully owned and financed scripted series by Fox Entertainment, will venture further into uncharted territories for the network — and the television business.

Produced by Fox Entertainment-owned animation studio Bento Box Entertainment, Krapopolis will serve as the first-ever animated series curated entirely on the Blockchain, as Fox and Bento Box enter the NFT business, the network announced. The company will launch a dedicated marketplace for the show that will curate and sell digital goods, ranging from NFTs of one-of-a-kind character and background art and GIFs, as well as tokens that provide exclusive social experiences for super fans.

Created and executive produced by Emmy-winning Rick and Morty co-creator and Community creator Dan Harmon, Krapopolis is centered on a flawed family of humans, gods and monsters that tries to run one of the world’s first cities without killing each other.

“We have a Fox Entertainment fully owned and financed animated show from Dan Harmon at the top of his game that Bento Box will produce, and it will be ours for the broadcast network and to stream on Tubi,” Fox Entertainment CEO CHarlie Collier said at the time of the series’ greenlight. “The series also is the first to move forward under our broadcast direct model.”