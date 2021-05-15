Damon Weaver Dies: Student Reporter Scored Sit-Down With Obama At Age 11, Was 23

Damon Weaver, the youngest person to interview a sitting president thanks to his 10-minute interview with President Barack Obama at the White House at age 11, has died. His sister told media outlets that he died from “natural causes,” but wasn’t specific.

The 2009 interview with Obama happened in the White House Diplomatic Room. Weaver asked Obama if he got “bullied a lot.” Obama said he just tries to good job and that “keeps me going.”

Weaver switched to sports, asking Obama if he’d play Miami Heat basketball star Dwayne Wade one-on-one. Obama said he’d be willing, but allowed that Wade was a “little bit better at basketball than I am.”

The young interviewer then thanked the president for “making my dream come true.” Weaver then asked Obama to become his “homeboy.”

Weaver was studying communications at Georgia’s Albany State University with an eye toward becoming a sports journalist, according to his sister, Candace Hardy. She called her brother’s interview with Obama “life-changing for him,” adding that it was a “once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Hardy said her brother inspired others.

“A lot of people looked up to him,” she said. “With him being so young, he made a way for more students to engage in journalism.”

Before Obama, Weaver also had interviewed Oprah Winfrey, Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Tucker and LL Cool J.

“I got to interview a lot of famous people, and also I got to be on the red carpet,” he said. “I thought that was cool.”