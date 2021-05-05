Ben Mendelsohn To Star Opposite Daisy Ridley In Neil Burger’s ‘The Marsh King’s Daughter’, June Shoot In Canada

EXCLUSIVE: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Animal Kingdom actor Ben Mendelsohn is set to star opposite Daisy Ridley in Neil Burger’s (Limitless) upcoming psychological thriller The Marsh King’s Daughter.

Mendelsohn will play Jacob Holbrook, the infamous “Marsh King,” who years ago kept his young daughter, Helena, and her mother captive in the wilderness for years. After a lifetime of trying to escape her past, the now grown Helena (Ridley) is forced to face her demons when her father unexpectedly returns.

Principal photography is set to begin in Canada next month on the movie, which heralds from Black Bear, Anonymous Content and STX, which recently acquired U.S. rights.

The adaptation of Karen Dionne’s popular page-turner of the same name was written by Elle Smith and Mark L. Smith (The Revenant). Producers are Black Bear Pictures’ Teddy Schwarzman (The Imitation Game), Anonymous Content’s Keith Redmon (The Revenant) and Mark L. Smith. Executive producers are Black Bear’s Michael Heimler, Syndicate Entertainment’s Cliff Roberts, and Charles Miller. Black Bear will fully finance.

The movie falls under the output and distribution deal between Black Bear and STXinternational.

Emmy-winner and Golden Globe nominee Mendelsohn is best known for his roles in Animal Kingdom, The Dark Knight Rises, The Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Captain Marvel, The King, Netflix’s Bloodline and HBO’s The Outsider. He will next be seen in Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion for Disney+, as well as Joe Wright’s Cyrano in which he co-stars alongside Haley Bennett and in Damián Szifron’s Misanthrope opposite Shailene Woodley.

