‘Shadow and Bone’s Daisy Head Joins Untitled ‘Dungeons and Dragons’ Movie; Paul Johansson Cast In ‘God Is A Bullet’ – Film Casting Briefs

Daisy Head, who can currently be seen in the new Netflix series Shadow and Bone, has signed on for Paramount and eOne’s untitled Dungeons & Dragons film adaptation based on the popular Hasbro game franchise from Wizards of the Coast.

Head is joining the ensemble cast that includes Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Rege-Jean Page, Hugh Grant, and Sophia Lillis. Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley co-wrote and are co-directing the film, with Goldstein recently tweeting that production was officially underway.

Jeremy Latcham and Hasbro’s Brian Goldner are producing the project.

Head can be seen as Genya Safin in Shadow and Bone. Her other credits include the Hulu series Harlots, the 2021 reboot of Wrong Turn franchise, and the Underworld franchise. She is repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment, UK agency Gordon and French, and attorney Derek Kroeger.

Related Story Guy Pearce & Monica Bellucci Join Liam Neeson In Action Thriller 'Memory'

***

Dean Foreman

Paul Johansson (One Tree Hill) has joined The Notebook director Nick Cassavetes’ latest film, God Is A Bullet. The previously announced cast includes Jamie Foxx, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Maika Monroe, January Jones, and Andrew Dice Clay.

Based on the novel of the same name by Boston Teran, the action thriller follows vice detective Bob Hightower (Coster-Waldau) who finds his ex-wife murdered and daughter kidnapped by a satanic cult. Frustrated by the botched official investigations, he quits the force, gets tattoos, and infiltrates the cult to hunt down the cult leader with the help of the cult’s only female victim escapee, Case Hardin (Monroe). Johansson will play John Lee Bacon, a corrupt sheriff who sets in motion the events which force detective Hightower to take matters into his own hands.

Michael Mendelsohn from Patriot Pictures and Don Allen are producing with Sidney Kimmel, Chuck Pacheco, Johansson, and Natalie Perrotta serving as executive producers.

Johansson is repped by Gilbertson Entertainment, Maverick Artists Agency, and Abrams Garfinkel Margolis Bergson, LLP.

***

Courtesy of McKeon/Myones Entertainment

Antonio Jaramillo (Mayans M.C., Snowfall) has been added to the cast of Memory joining Liam Neeson, Guy Pearce, and Monica Bellucci in the crime thriller directed by Martin Campbell. Dario Scardapane wrote the screenplay, which is based on the book De Zaak Alzheimer and the Belgian film The Memory of a Killer.

The plot centers on Alex Lewis (Neeson), an expert assassin who, after refusing to complete a job for a dangerous criminal organization, becomes a target and must go on the hunt for those who want him dead. Veteran FBI agents Vincent Serra (Pearce), Linda Amistead, and Mexican intelligence liaison Hugo Marquez are brought in to investigate the trail of bodies, leading them closer to Alex, but also drawing the ire of local tech mogul Davana Sealman (Bellucci). With the crime syndicate and FBI in hot pursuit, Alex has the skills to stay ahead, except for one thing – he is struggling with severe memory loss, affecting his every move. As details blur and enemies close in, Alex must question his every action, and who he can ultimately trust.

Black Bear Pictures is financing the pic, which is being produced by Oscar-winner Cathy Schulman, through her Welle Entertainment banner, Rupert Maconick, Black Bear’s Michael Heimler, and Arthur Sarkissian. Black Bear’s Teddy Schwarzman and Ben Stillman serve as executive producers along with Peter Bouckaert and Rudy Durand.

Jaramillo is repped by McKeon Myones Entertainment and SMS Talent.

***

Courtesy of Papa Octopus Productions

Kevin Makely is set to star in The Omega Artifact, a film based on the spy thriller novel of the same name by Blake Northcott. The pic is being produced by Makely’s Papa Octopus Productions banner.

The book, the follow-up to Northcott’s international bestselling book, The North Valley Grimoire, the story revolves around John Seifried (who will be played by Makely), a former marine who unwittingly channels magic through his tattoo. He’s recruited into a black-ops division of the CIA designed to combat magical terrorism, but soon realizes that his enigmatic partner, Malek, may have ulterior motives.

Northcott’s sci-fi/superhero novel, Arena Mode, is in development as a series with Heavy Metal Magazine’s new TV/film studio and Range Media. She also recently wrote a story for the upcoming graphic novel, Echoes From The Void, from gothic rock band Evanescence.

Makely, whose credits include Young Rock and Badland, is repped by Stewart Talent Agency.