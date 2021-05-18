‘Curse Of The Chippendales’ True-Crime Series Gets Greenlight At Discovery+

EXCLUSIVE: Discovery+ has ordered Curse of the Chippendales, a new four-part true-crime series that revolves around the dark side of the 1980s all-male striptease dance troupe, from Lightbox, the production outfit run by Oscar and Emmy-winning filmmakers Simon and Jonathan Chinn.

Per Discovery+’s description: “The Chippendales achieved a coveted and rare goal: becoming an iconic, household name around the world. Their trademark style of barely-there costumes briefly sported by perfectly-chiseled men would be forever recognized, often emulated, and famously parodied. Their brand became a multi-million-dollar global venture, successful beyond their wildest dreams. But of three unlikely dreamers who were there at the beginning, only one would make it out alive.”

With exclusive access to a cast of characters including Michael Rapp (“The Perfect Man”), original line-up dancers, owner Bruce Nahin, the club’s lawyer and key investigators, Curse of the Chippendales tells the story of how a new kind of dance troupe took the LA nightclub scene by storm and ended up with international fame and untold wealth, along with bizarre murder plots and multiple deaths entwined in their legacy.

“The Chippendales are cultural icons, but there are many scandalous stories hidden beneath the surface that will leave even the most seasoned true crime viewer shocked,” said Lisa Holme, Group SVP Content and Commercial Strategy, DTC. “Through their impeccable storytelling, Lightbox transports viewers back to the 1980s to tell a story that perfectly captures the zeitgeist of the era, and reveals the dark side of a risqué world.”

Through video and photo archives, never-before-seen footage and a nostalgia-filled soundtrack, Curse of the Chippendales begins as a celebration of a cultural phenomenon. but quickly reveals a jaw dropping true crime story, per Discovery+.

Suzanne Lavery, SVP, Unscripted, Lightbox and Executive Producer of the series, added: “In many ways the Chippendales came to define the 80s, unleashing the public expression of female sexual empowerment and commodifying it into big business, while at the same time defining ideas of modern masculinity. What’s less well known is the incredible and shocking true crime plot that lurked at the show’s heart at the very height of its success. Curse of the Chippendales reveals the unexpected story behind a world-famous brand, all underpinned by a brilliant soundtrack.”

Curse of the Chippendales is produced for discovery+ by Lightbox. It is directed by Jesse Vile, produced by Suzette Styler and executive produced by Suzanne Lavery, Simon Chinn and Jonathan Chinn.

Endeavor Content is distributing the series internationally.