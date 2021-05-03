‘CSI: Vegas’ Jamie McShane To Recur In CBS Sequel, Paul Guilfoyle To Reprise Jim Brass Role

EXCLUSIVE: Jamie McShane (Bloodline) is joining CBS’ CSI: Vegas, a sequel to the mothership CSI series, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, in a recurring role. Additionally, Paul Guilfoyle, who played Jim Brass on the original will return to reprise his role in the sequel series, appearing in two episodes.

The sequel series opens a new chapter in Las Vegas, the city where it all began. Facing an existential threat that could bring down the Crime Lab, a brilliant team of forensic investigators must welcome back old friends and deploy new techniques to preserve and serve justice in Sin City.

McShane will play Anson Wix, a civil attorney. A self-made scrapper, he’s someone you’d want in your corner, but the last person you’d want to face off. After years of hard work, he now has his own practice.

Headlined by returning CSI stars William Petersen and Jorja Fox, joined by new series regulars Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mel Rodriguez and Mandeep Dhillon, CSI: Vegas hails from writer Jason Tracey, CBS Studios and Jerry Bruckheimer TV. Also coming back is another fan favorite CSI cast member, Wallace Langham, reprising his role as David Hodges.

Tracey, who serves as showrunner, executive produces CSI: Vegas with JBTV’s Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed as well as CSI creator Anthony E. Zuiker, franchise showrunners Carol Mendelsohn, Ann Donahue, and CSI: Cyber alum Craig O’Neill. Peterson and his long-time producing partner Cynthia Chvatal, who exec produced the original series, also are executive producers on CSI: Vegas. Uta Briesewitz will direct the first episode and serve as executive producer (pilot episode only). ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group is distributing internationally.

McShane is known for his role in Netflix’s critically acclaimed drama Bloodline. He recently co-starred opposite Gary Oldman in Netflix’s Oscar-nominated film Mank, from director David Fincher. He also recently signed on to a recurring role in Netflix’s upcoming drama series The Lincoln Lawyer, from David E Kelley. He’s repped by Paradigm and Trademark Talent.

Guilfoyle just wrapped two films: Don’t Look Up, opposite Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep directed by Adam McKay, and Arthur the King opposite Mark Wahlberg directed by Simon Cellan Jones. He is repped by Innovative Artists and Authentic Talent and Literary Management